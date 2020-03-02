Brazos County warns 2020 Census could lead to possible scams

It is the time for the 2020 Census. With the Constitutional mandatory citizen count comes many opportunities for people to be scammed out of personal information leading to identity theft.

The Brazos County Public Information Office has mentioned some simple steps to protect your information and thwart scammers.

First of all, The Census Bureau:

• Will not send unsolicited emails.

• Will not ask for your Social Security number, bank account information, credit card information or for a monetary donation.

• Will not come to your home if you have already completed your Census online, over the phone or by mail.

• Will only call you if you have completed your Census and they have follow-up questions.

It is important the Census is completed correctly. A proper count helps determine federal funding for roads, hospitals, schools, and emergency services for at least a decade until the next Census takes place.

In mid-March, instructions to each household will be sent by the Census Bureau. These instructions will include how to respond online, by phone or by mail. If you do not complete your Census early, in May, Census takers will begin visiting homes to ensure completion. If someone arrives at your door, you can verify their identity by checking their ID badge. Their badge will have their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date. You can also call the Census Bureau at 800-923-8282 and verify a Census taker is at your home.

You can go to 2020Census.gov to learn more about the Census and what questions to expect. It is advised to complete the Census as soon as you receive instructions to guarantee no one will come to your door and you will know the questions if there are any follow-up calls.