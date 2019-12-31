2020 expected to start wet in the Brazos Valley

2019 will end with a deficit of rainfall for the year. In fact, December will close out as the sixth driest ever on record in Bryan-College Station.

2020 will try and pick up the slack as a slow-moving rainmaker slides up the Texas coast Wednesday and Thursday.

New Year's Eve sunshine turns to overcast by the time you wake up and walk outside for the first time in the new year. The atmosphere over the Brazos Valley is expected to saturate from the top-down -- meaning it will take a bit of time to get rain to actually reach the ground as this event begins.

New Year's Day will bring passing patches of light rain, mist, and drizzle through the day. Best timeframe: drippy weather is anticipated through the afternoon to early evening hours.

A lull in the rain is possible by Wednesday evening -- but things are just getting started.

As a surface low nears Galveston, Houston, and the Brazos Valley, widespread rain is expected to fill in across the area Wednesday night and through the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday. A few rumbles will be possible after midnight through mid-morning Thursday. By afternoon, scattered light rain remains possible, but drier air will slowly end the chance for wet weather between midday and sunset.

While severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms early Thursday could push wind in excess of 30mph, produce brief, heavy downpours, along with a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning.

Rainfall is needed across the drought-stricken Brazos Valley. This event will try and provide it. As the forecast looks currently, 1/2" to 3/4" of rain is anticipated between midday Wednesday and noon Thursday. Isolated totals of 1" to 1.25" are not ruled out, should stronger storms managed to create localized downpours.

This is a forecast that will continue to evolve as the upper low responsible for this rain chance slowly swings east through Mexico. Be sure to check the weather page of KBTX.com through the New Year's holiday for the latest details.