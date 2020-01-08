2020's first round of severe weather possible Friday

While it is far from a guarantee, there is growing concern for severe weather in the Brazos Valley as early as Friday afternoon.

A strong upper level low pressure system will move across the Central US as we approach the weekend. A surface low will then form and drag a cold front into the Brazos Valley by Friday night. From about midday to that frontal passage, severe weather will be a possibility for all in our area.

Ahead of Friday We'll be windy, more humid, and warmer, with a few showers possible as early as Thursday afternoon. Non-thunderstorm gusts may approach 40mph as gulf moisture gets pumped northward through the Brazos Valley.

Two opportunities : The first severe potential is largely conditional for Friday. If clouds break and we warm enough, storms may pop up ahead of the expected front Friday evening. There will be ample moisture, instability, and spin to tap into with any developing storm, giving room for severe development. Storms that form ahead of the front will be capable of high wind, hail, and a low-end tornado risk. If we stay cloudy (or the "cap" holds) Friday afternoon will likely remain largely quiet, save a few light showers.

Storms will form along the front and travel eastward through Friday evening. At the moment, we're keeping an eye on the western Brazos Valley for the afternoon commute, central (including B/CS) by dinner time, and exiting the area by the overnight hours. The highest threat for this line of storms will be strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.

Timing: Friday may be mainly dry for most of us, but thunderstorms will be possible any time after noon, and coverage will likely be highest as the front pushes through in the evening.