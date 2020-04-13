22 TDCJ facilities on precautionary lockdown due to COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice as placed 22 facilities on precautionary lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus.

There are a total of 85 employees, staff or contractors, as well as 193 offenders in custody that have tested positive for the respiratory illnesses. At this time, 11,283 offenders are on medical restriction due to possibly having contact with an individual we a positive or pending test. These individuals are monitored by twice-daily temperature taking by individuals with proper PPE. Staff at all facilities wear cotton masks and are encouraged to continue to wear cotton masks when off-duty.

The precautionary lockdown is for 14 days from the date a positive test is identified and may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.

Combined, the facilities impact 26,572 offenders. The facilities under precautionary lockdown are Bell, Beto, Byrd (Hunstville), Clements, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle (Hunstville), Goree (Hunstville), Hutchins, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Murray, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne (Hunstville).

