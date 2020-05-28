23-year CSPD veteran named new police chief

A 23-year veteran of the College Station Police Department is now its new leader.

The promotion of Assistant Chief Billy Couch to Chief was announced to the department Thursday by former police chief Jeff Capps. Capps now serves as interim city manager.

Couch started at the department in 1997 as a patrol officer. In 2001, he became a narcotics investigator. In 2008, he became a patrol sergeant and a year later was promoted to lieutenant. Couch was promoted to assistant chief in 2013.

“Chief Couch has excelled in every position he's held, and we're looking forward to seeing what he and our police department will accomplish under his leadership,” Capps said. “Chief Couch clearly has a passion for our city and community, and he'll ensure College Station PD continues to work hand-in-hand with all who entrust us with their safety.”

In a release from the city, Couch's career highlights include the creation of the full-time patrol unit at the Northgate Entertainment District. He led the initiative of outfitting officers with body cameras and was a key contributor to the design and construction of the department's new headquarters. Chief Couch also implemented an aggressive strategy for recruiting experienced officers to the department.

“College Station's citizens and previous administrators have invested in me, encouraged me and built me into the public servant I am today,” Couch said. “The values and principles of this city make College Station a special place to call home. We have an incredible team of dedicated professionals who serve this community with a passion for excellence, and I’m honored to have been selected to serve as their next police chief.”

Chief Couch holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy. He holds a number of professional and executive certifications and has been active in a variety of community law enforcement and civic-related organizations.