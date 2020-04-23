3 rural counties to host one-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Madison, Roberston, and Grimes counties have all taken the initiative to host a one-day opportunity for residents to take an in-car COVID-19 test. The test will only be made available to people living within county lines and participants must have virus symptoms. They will also need to register ahead of time. Madison County Judge, Tony Leago, is optimistic about the impact that the testing could have.

"I think the data that's being collected from this testing is going to assist the governor in getting Texas back to work. I think it will give them a much clearer view as to what they're dealing with on a statewide basis," says Leago.

Other officials believe the testing, in itself, will allow for these communities to understand just how vast the virus has spread. Dave Lilly, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Grimes County, has reason to believe the virus is more widespread than what is documented.

"From what the so-called experts are saying, if you have this many cases, that may be 10% of the actual cases you're likely to have in your jurisdiction," says Lilly.

Even with the excitement that goes with gathering more data, Leago wants to make it clear that this event is not an open invitation for the entire county to get tested.

"This testing, right now, is only for folks that feel like that they may have the coronavirus. That's people that exhibit the symptoms. Everybody can't just go up and get tested," said Leago.

Madison and Roberston County will be conducting their mobile testing tomorrow and Grimes County will be holding theirs on Saturday, Apr. 25.

