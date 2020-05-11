300 meals delivered to employees at Baylor Scott and White Health

On Monday, employees at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station were treated to a free lunch.

Allumine Health Foundation along with the Rotary Club of College Station and Senior Placement Advisors of Texas worked together to feed 300 employees.

They created the "Yard Sign Campaign" where you can donate $20 and have a 'BCS Strong' sign delivered to your front yard.

The proceeds go to buying the meals, which come from local restaurants.

"I think it's what it's all about to see the nurses and workers from the hospital that get to come out and enjoy what our community has put together is why we wanted to do this and really get to see this movement come to fruition and really see them get to enjoy what we've been doing," said Dana Rowse, the president of the Allumine Health Foundation.

You can visit their website here if you would like to donate.

