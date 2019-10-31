32nd Annual Still Creek Ranch Boots and Bling

Still Creek Ranch is gearing up for their 32nd Annual Boots and Bling event.

On Friday, November 8 at the Brazos Expo Center, guests will be able to learn more about Still Creek's mission and have a steak dinner catered by Texas Roadhouse. There will be live and silent auctions and live music performed by the Texas Unlimited Band.

Tickets are $100 per person. Pre-registration ends on Monday, November 4. Guest will then need to call for availability at (979) 589-3206 or purchase tickets at the door for $125 per person.

To pre-purchase tickets, visit their website


