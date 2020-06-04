$350k in cocaine discovered during traffic stop

A Laredo man is facing a drug charge after Fayette County deputies found cocaine and cash in his vehicle.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Gabriela Angelica Machado, 24, was stopped on Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon. The deputy said they observed "several indicators of drug smuggling." A press release said that K9 officer Kolt was used to find 3.5 kilos of cocaine. Deputies also found money they say is from drug proceeds.

Machado is being charged with felony cocaine possession.

The recovered cocaine has a street value of $350,000.

