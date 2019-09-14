35th annual Kolache Festival kicks off in Caldwell

Thousands packed downtown Caldwell Saturday for the 35th annual Kolache Festival.

Known as the “Kolache Capital of Texas,” Caldwell helped celebrate Czech culture with dancing, woodworking, and homemade kolaches.

The streets were lined with small business booths, as live music rang through the streets.

Gamma’s Kitchen out of Rockdale came for its 9th year and says they made nearly 4,000 kolache’s to sell at the festival.

The family-run company says they never thought they’d be selling their homemade kolaches, but it was important to help carry on their Czech heritage.

“My mother in law was Czech, and she taught me how to make them. Then I was like, ‘hey, let’s do the Kolache Festival,’ so here we are,” said Gamma’s Kitchen owner Trish Morton.

More than 10,000 kolaches were sold at the annual festival.

