36th annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive happening at Post Oak Mall

The 36th annual Radio M*A*S*H - Make a Smile Happen Toy Drive kicked off Thursday at Post Oak Mall.

The five-day event hosted by Brazos Valley Communications is set up in the mall parking lot. This year, the need is bigger than ever with gifts needed for about 8,400 children in our area.

"They can bring a new or gently used toy and when we say gently used, we mean something that your kiddos would still play with but maybe they've outgrown. So it needs to be in working condition," said KORA-FM on-air personality Brandi Alexander.

"We'll take care of batteries. If it's a ball we'll take care of putting air in it" she said.

They need items for kids raging from infant age to teenagers. Monetary donations are also accepted at their drive-thru. Thursday, a number of vehicles stopped by to donate.

"Just help the ones that you know those little kids that have something to open up. You know that's what the season's about," said Ellen Mikulin, a College Station resident who was dropping off toys.

Volunteers are also needed this week in the toy doctor tents to prepare the toys for this weekend.

You can drop off toy donations until Monday next week.

