3rd Annual Josh Saculla Memorial Bull Ride

Family and friends are again inviting everyone to the Josh Saculla Memorial Bull Ride. The fun, free event is in honor of Saculla, who died in a 2016 bull riding accident at 28 years-old.

The event will begin Sunday, August 18 with a noon church service at the Brazos County Expo. The bull riding will follow around 2:00 p.m. John Saculla, Josh's dad, says around 100 bulls will ride at the rodeo.

Admission to the Memorial Bull Ride is free. There will also be a silent auction. The money raised will go to the Josh Saculla Memorial Fund which provides scholarships for students and helps other bull riders buy safety equipment.