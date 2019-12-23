3rd Floor Cantina coming back to Downtown Bryan

The 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan is on track for its grand opening on New Year’s Eve.

Dustin Batson, owner of Downtown Elixir and 5 Knocks Speakeasy, purchased 3rd Floor Cantina in August.

Since then he’s been working transforming the space into a jazz bar.

“Originally we weren’t going to call it 3rd Floor Cantina, but then everyone kept talking about their nostalgia about the place so I just said, alright we’ll keep the name,” said Batson.

Guy Elder, a long-time Bryan resident says he can’t wait to see the place open again.

“So much for so long has happened here in this building that it just needs to continue its legacy,” said Elder. “I’ve been coming here since I was in my 20s. I’ve played music in this building, and I’ve seen shows in this building.”

The club’s general manager Bill Allen says the jazz music and burlesque shows they’ll have Thursday nights will bring something new to downtown.

“I’ve been watching this place for 30 years, and different owners and a lot of history here at 3rd Floor Cantina. So when he [Batson] decided to open it, I thought it was a great idea,” said Allen.

Batson says the building has come a long way since he first purchased it.

“You start getting in panic mode because you realize all the stuff that you have to do, but now that we’re at the finish line it’s definitely a breath of fresh air,” said Batson.

Jazz music and burlesque shows will be in full swing opening night on December 31. There will be a $20 cover charge from 8:00 p.m.

to 2:00 a.m.

