4 hungry chickens solve cricket crisis at Texas school

Van Raub Elementary School had itself a full-blown cricket problem.

The crickets are a problem no longer after the school set the campus chickens – Henny, Penny, Deniece, and Angel – loose. (Source: Van Raub Elementary School/Facebook)

Like many parts of south and central Texas, the little critters were everywhere after an especially dry summer.

Well, the crickets are a problem no longer after the school set the campus chickens – Henny, Penny, Deniece, and Angel – loose.

“It didn’t take them long,” school Principal Jamie Robinson told the San Antonio Express-News.

"They could have had the whole thing cleaned off in about 15 or 20 minutes if they didn't get too full," he said. "They can eat quite a bit."

The chickens were hatched by kindergarten students last year and live in a coop on the Van Raub campus, about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.