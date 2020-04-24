4 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, no new deaths

On Friday, Brazos County health officials have reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The total number of positive cases is 181. Only 88 of the cases are active at this time.

A total of 77 cases have recovered and eight are hospitalized.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 3,239 tests have been administered.

Zipcode information of the positive cases is as follows:

77801 - 13 cases

77802 - 15 cases

77803 - 30 cases

77807 - 12 cases

77808 - 6 cases

77840 - 32 cases

77845 - 73 cases

No cases have been reported in 77843, 77862, 77866 and 77881.

According to the data sent by the Brazos County Health District, 11.6% of the cases are travel-related, 42.5% of the cases are community spread and 45.9% are cluster related.

To view current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley and to view an interactive map of Texas, click here. You can also find more details about the cases in the related documents section.

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Monday, Apr. 27 at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on-air, on KBTX.com and on our Facebook page.