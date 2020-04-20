40K stolen after ATM burglary in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary of an ATM at a bank in the 300 block of N. Washington Street in Round Top.

According to Sheriff Keith Korenek, approximately $40,000 in cash was stolen early Sunday morning after suspects used a stolen truck to tear off the doors of the ATM.

Camera footage at the bank showed the suspects dressed in black, with masks over their faces.

The sheriff's office says the stolen truck was later recovered, it will be processed for evidence that might help them identify the suspects.

Fayette County authorities are also reaching out to surrounding agencies who may be investigating similar crimes.