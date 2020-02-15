41st annual Home and Garden Expo kicks off

The 41st annual Home and Garden Expo is taking place at the Brazos County Expo this weekend.

More than 50 local vendors set up shop to show off the latest innovations in home and garden design and care.

The event also features seminars about home remodeling and landscaping throughout the weekend.

Event organizer Rose Selman says it is a great way for local companies to get the word out about the new advances in technology.

“It also gives folks an opportunity to see what is new and updated in materials and the technology behind the new materials and how efficient it is. It’s just a great way for them to see all of that all in one place,” said Selman.

The expo continues from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and kids under 12 are free.

