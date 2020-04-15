EXCLUSIVE: 45 COVID-19 cases linked to assisted living center in College Station

Nearly a third of all COVID-19 cases confirmed inside Brazos County are linked to an assisted living center in south College Station, KBTX confirmed on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the company that operates The Waterford at College Station provided KBTX with an updated list of the number of staff and residents who have been affected by the deadly virus.

To date, 32 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of them passed away after contracting it. Several families of the deceased have shared with KBTX that their loved ones did have other underlying medical conditions with they passed away.

Thirteen staff members have also tested positive for the virus that began to spread at the center last month, the company reported.

On Wednesday, the Brazos County Health District said there have been a total of 151 cases of COVID-19 confirmed with 13 deaths linked to the virus and 38 full recoveries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Capital Senior Living said, "We continue to work closely with the Health Department and follow their guidance as well as the CDC guidelines. Additionally, the Waterford at College Station hired an outside specialty cleaning company to further disinfect and sanitize the entire community with an EPA-registered grade of disinfectant."

Several relatives of the residents tell KBTX the company has also recently begun weekly conference calls in an effort to be transparent with family about the latest developments happening at the center.

Records obtained by KBTX from the College Station Fire Department also show a sudden decrease in the number of emergency responses to The Waterford.

Between March 1 - April 5, firefighters responded to 18 calls at the center and made 16 patient transfers to area hospitals. No calls for medical assistance have been placed to 9-1-1 since April 5.