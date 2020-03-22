48 hour rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Two soaking rain events moved across the Brazos Valley Friday and Saturday.
A widespread 1.50" to 2.50" fell across the area in this 48 hour period. Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 1.73" of rain at Easterwood Airport.
With the recent rain included, 2.36" has fallen at the airport in March, bringing a small surplus of 0.23" for the month.
As of Sunday morning, 6.98" of rain has officially fallen, up to this point, in 2020, leaving a deficit of 1.24".
Below is a list of rainfall totals over the past 48 hours from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:
• Easterwood Airport (College Station): 1.73"
• Coulter Field (Bryan): 1.79"
• South Bryan: 1.83"
• Copperfield (Bryan): 2.00"
• Cameron: 2.04"
• Hearne: 1.08"
• Centerville: 2.05"
• Leona: 1.21"
• Giddings: 2.20"
• Caldwell: 1.92"
• Madisonville: 1.97"
• Crockett: 2.30"
• Trinity: 3.16"
• Huntsville: 2.29"
• Anderson: 1.53"
• Brenham: 1.97"
• Navasota: 1.60"
• Coldspring: 2.92"
• Bellville: 2.24"
• Hempstead; 1.48"
• Conroe: 2.94"
• West College Station (Highway 60): 2.00"
• Hilltop Lakes: 2.20"
• Benchley: 2.25"
• King Oaks: 1.75"
• Hawthorne: 4.60"
• Kurten: 1.70"
• Wixon Valley: 2.0"
• West Burleson County: 2.50"
• South Nantucket: 2.70"
• Carlos: 2.54"
• Frenstat: 2.66"
• Hearne (Old Franklin Highway): 1.60"