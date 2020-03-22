48 hour rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

Two soaking rain events moved across the Brazos Valley Friday and Saturday.

A widespread 1.50" to 2.50" fell across the area in this 48 hour period. Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 1.73" of rain at Easterwood Airport.

With the recent rain included, 2.36" has fallen at the airport in March, bringing a small surplus of 0.23" for the month.

As of Sunday morning, 6.98" of rain has officially fallen, up to this point, in 2020, leaving a deficit of 1.24".

Below is a list of rainfall totals over the past 48 hours from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

• Easterwood Airport (College Station): 1.73"

• Coulter Field (Bryan): 1.79"

• South Bryan: 1.83"

• Copperfield (Bryan): 2.00"

• Cameron: 2.04"

• Hearne: 1.08"

• Centerville: 2.05"

• Leona: 1.21"

• Giddings: 2.20"

• Caldwell: 1.92"

• Madisonville: 1.97"

• Crockett: 2.30"

• Trinity: 3.16"

• Huntsville: 2.29"

• Anderson: 1.53"

• Brenham: 1.97"

• Navasota: 1.60"

• Coldspring: 2.92"

• Bellville: 2.24"

• Hempstead; 1.48"

• Conroe: 2.94"

• West College Station (Highway 60): 2.00"

• Hilltop Lakes: 2.20"

• Benchley: 2.25"

• King Oaks: 1.75"

• Hawthorne: 4.60"

• Kurten: 1.70"

• Wixon Valley: 2.0"

• West Burleson County: 2.50"

• South Nantucket: 2.70"

• Carlos: 2.54"

• Frenstat: 2.66"

• Hearne (Old Franklin Highway): 1.60"