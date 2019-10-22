The Washington County Fairgrounds will soon host the 48th Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic and Trade Show.

Kenndall Alsup with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service was on BVTM Tuesday to talk about the event in Brenham on October 25.

Registration cost $20 and will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m.

This year's clinic will focus on emerging issues for cattle producers ranging from landowner liability and changes in animal identification requirements to heifer development and grazing management.

The day will be full of presentations, live cattle demonstrations, and the chance for participants to compete in contests testing their knowledge and skills. There will also be time to visit with tradeshow vendors and network with producers and speakers.

Those who register have a chance to win a free heifer in the grand prize heifer drawing.

To register, call the Washington County Extension Office at (979) 277-6212 or their website that can be found in the Related Links section.

