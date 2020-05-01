5 Navasota men arrested as part of drug, robbery, shooting investigation

Five Navasota men have been arrested as part of a multi-agency operation involving robbery, shooting and drug investigations.

According to the Navasota Police Department, law enforcement officers from several agencies helped execute search warrants throughout the city Thursday evening.

The men arrested include Latrance Washington, 25, Dekeimus Jessie, 18, Michael Oaks, 19, Rubin Ethel, 17, and Davonte Oaks, 21. All five men are from Navasota.

Police Chief Shawn Myatt says the first rounds of warrants were executed at a housing complex in the 500 block of Laredo Street. Myatt says the warrants stemmed from a robbery and shooting that happened on April 8. Investigators say there was a robbery during a drug deal, which led to someone being shot.

Law enforcement officers continued the operation in the 800 block of Spur 515. Navasota police say they found Washington outside the home with several baggies of marijuana and bottles of liquid codeine. Officers say they found more than five ounces of marijuana, a gun, stolen property and more than $50,000 in cash inside the home.

Washington has been charged with possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Jessie has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery. Michael and Davonte Oaks, as well as Ethel, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Chief Myatt says Navasota police have been working with College Station police on recent vehicle thefts and burglaries in both communities. Investigators believe several of the suspects involved in the robbery are linked to the thefts. Myatt says some items recovered Thursday are linked to the thefts. Those cases remain under investigation.

Myatt says the agencies assisting Thursday include College Station Police SWAT, Brazos County Sheriff SWAT, Grimes County Sheriff Office, Grimes County District Attorney's Office, D.E.A., and A.T.F. With medical support from the Navasota Fire Department and CHI St. Joseph ambulance service.

