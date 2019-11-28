5 patients rushed to hospital following collision on I-45 in Leon County

An early morning crash on I-45 in Leon County on Thanksgiving Day sent five patients to area hospitals.

Photo and video courtesy Centerville Volunteer Fire Department

It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 154 near Centerville when a car collided with a travel trailer.

Centerville Volunteer Fire Department firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly began using rescue tools to free the driver and front-seat passenger.

The passenger was taken from the scene by a medical helicopter. The driver was rushed to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Three children in the back seat were also rushed to a hospital. Two of them were taken by ground ambulance. The third child was taken by another air ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Responding to the scene of the crash were four Centerville VFD fire apparatuses, St. Joseph EMS Medic 71, Jewett EMS Medic 3, St. Joseph EMS Medic 41, St. Joseph EMS 2 supervisor, Air Evac 53, Flight for Life, Texas Highway Patrol, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and Boren To Tow Wrecker Service.