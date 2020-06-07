5-year-old in Bryan launches online sunglasses shop for kids

The COVID-19 pandemic this year forced many parents to get creative with the extra amount of time on their hands, but one local mother saw it as a perfect opportunity to teach her daughters how to become a young entrepreneurs.

Skye Pryor, 5, from Bryan, has launched her own sunglasses and accessories business online. It's called Shades By Skye. Of course, she gets a good amount of help and guidance from her mother, Latasha, who used to own her own clothing boutique.

"This was a perfect fit for her," said Latasha, who has taken the time over the past several weeks to educate both her daughters about money, marketing and overall financial responsibility.

"When I was growing up, we didn't have that lesson. So we want to teach the girls early on about the importance of saving, business management, and to always have a backup plan," said Latasha.

Skye's got a passion for sunglasses and hair bows, so the family set up a mini-shop in their living room where they put together the merchandise and then sell it to family, friends, and customers online.

On her newly launched webpage, Shades By Skye, it says "we offer affordable shades and accessories that are all kid-friendly. All of our shades offer UV protection so your kids' eyes are protected while relaxing poolside or playing outdoors."

"I just wanted to do something more for my girls. When we're young, they don't teach us about credit, about marketing, or business, and that's something I want to instill in my girls," said Latasha.

"We're also learning a lot about eye safety and the importance of protecting your eyes in the sun."

Latasha's other daughter has experimented with a snow cone business, and Skye recently used some of her money from the sunglass shop to buy a few from her older sister.

"This teaches them to save up their money if they really want something. Skye recently said she wanted a trampoline, so instead of us just buying it for her, she'll have to save up some of her money to help purchase it," said Latasha.

The sunglasses Skye is selling are $5.00 each. Latasha says she orders the glasses from a vendor and then she and Skye help decorate them in different styles.

Click here to learn more.