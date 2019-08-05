Bryan man recovering following a weekend hit and run

A Bryan resident is recovering after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Mark Pineda was walking down OSR in Bryan after his vehicle ran out of gas. It was then that a person driving down the road hit him and left the scene.

"The right thing to do would be to stop there and make sure the person's okay if it was an accident,” said Joseph Pineda, Mark’s brother.

Joseph says his brother was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan where he was admitted into the ICU.

“Broken ribs, collapsed lung, broken leg his fingers are broke, both collar bones are broken,” said Joseph.

Pineda was released from the ICU Monday. So far he’s undergone three surgeries and will have his fourth surgery on Tuesday morning.

The Pineda family is asking that you contact DPS if you have information about what happened.

DPS says the vehicle was a white pick-up truck. Investigators are still trying to determine a model. The truck is missing the passenger side mirror.

