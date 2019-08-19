Is there a link between violent video games and violent behavior?

One week.

Three states.

Thirty-four people died in mass shootings that shook the U.S.--not least of all our fellow Texans in El Paso.

Now, yet again, the United States is experiencing a re-ignited conversation surrounding mass shooting prevention. Politicians have addressed mental health, white supremacy, gun control, and violent media.

"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society; this includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,” said President Donald Trump in the days following the mass shootings. “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."

Historically, this isn’t even a partisan issue. In 2011, Democrats fought to pass a ban on the sale of violent video games to children. The law was struck down by the Supreme Court, with famously conservative Justice Antonin Scalia authoring the decision.

Adam Saenz is a licensed school psychologist who works with children and adults. He joined First News at Four to answer the burning question: what is the connection between violent video games and violent crime?

“There is a connection at face value; I mean, we want to make the link,” said Saenz, founder of Oakwood Collaborative counseling center. “The challenge though is that the research is really at odds with itself.”

For example, Saenz cites research from the American Psychological Association that links video games to aggression. He also cites critics of that research who say the methods are flawed and the findings aren’t valid.

“And they argue that there is a difference between ‘aggression’ and gun violence,” said Saenz.

Saenz works with children and their parents, and he says he knows just how he would advise a parent concerned about their child’s interest in violent video games.

“I would say, enter into the child’s world in the video game and just explore it with them,” said Saenz. “Ask them what they like about it, what makes it so fun; then you can be an instructional voice.”

Saenz has more advice for parents dealing with this issue. See the video player for more.

