Ben and Jerry add flavor to prison reform debate

Justice sure sounds sweet, but how does it taste?

Like chocolate, apparently!

Ben and Jerry's is at it again in their recent campaign for social justice.

Tuesday, the ice cream company unveiled their newest flavor and it's meant to highlight "structural racism and a broken criminal justice system."

"Justice ReMix'd" is a mouthwatering cinnamon and chocolate ice cream, mixed with cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds will go to the Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights organization that addresses racial justice issues.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield made the announcement, themselves, in Washington.

"Ben and Jerry's tries to be values led," said Greenfield. It's not simply making ice cream flavors. I think when a company can integrate values and actually put values at the front of ice cream, that's when its most effective."

"If we can raise public opinion on this issue, maybe the legislators will finally do something about it," said Cohen.

The new flavor comes just a few weeks after Ben and Jerry released the "Bernie's Back" flavor - a limited edition flavor backing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Both flavors are currently available in select stores.

