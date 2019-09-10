Bryan police investigating another aggravated robbery

Bryan police are investigating another aggravated robbery in the city.

Officers say an armed man went into a convenience store in the 2900 block of E. Villa Maria Monday night. Investigators say the man was wearing a mask and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the accident.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).