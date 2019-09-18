City of College Station asking for community input on future growth

The City of College Station developed a plan 10 years ago to make sure it was prepared for the growth that was coming.

Some of the things the 20-year comprehensive plan included are public safety, parks, roadways, and traffic.

"The main vision document for growth and development within the City of College Station,” said Justin Golbabai the city’s Long Range Planning Administrator.

Now that we’re at the halfway point of that plan, the city wants to evaluate it and make sure it's on track to help guide our growth over the next 10 years.

The city is asking the public to weigh in and address the topics that are important to them.

"What are the things that they are excited about, what are the things they see challenges for and then where, where are those challenges and where are those opportunities that they see," said Golbabai.

The city will hold a series of focus on the future workshops

MONDAY, SEPT. 23 • 7-8:30 P.M.

Southwood Valley Elementary Cafeteria

2700 Brothers Blvd

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 • 11:30 A.M.-1 P.M.

CSU Meeting & Training Facility

1601 Graham Road

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 • 7-8:30 P.M.

Forest Ridge Elementary Cafeteria

1950 Greens Prairie Road W.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 • 7-8:30 P.M.

Oakwood Intermediate School Cafeteria

106 Holik St.

For more information on “The Next 10” workshops CLICK HERE

