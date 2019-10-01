One year after diagnosis: BCS mom, business owner fights back against breast cancer

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018, Mary House found out that she would be joining the 1 in 8 women diagnosed with the disease.

House was just 37 years old.

Now, this October, House continues to run her small business, Curious Collections Vinyl Records—with two locations in Bryan.

But things have changed since last year.

“I look different; I feel different,” said House. “I'm trying to adjust to my new normal."

Twelve months ago, doctors hoped a lumpectomy and chemotherapy would be enough.

It wasn't.

House is recovering from a double mastectomy and radiation. Both breasts completely removed—well, almost.

“I did skin- and nipple-sparing surgery,” said House. “So I was able to keep my body.”

To put it simply, House was able to keep the surface, or the skin, of her breasts. In a few months, that skin will be filled in with flesh from her own belly. It's a relatively newly popularized option for some patients.

“I said, you know, I might as well keep them, if I can,” said House. She finished with a big laugh: “Because you know, I'm 38 and still single so--not sure how much of this is going to go on TV.”

House doesn't hold back much, even for TV—and it’s partially because she knows her specific kind of story is one not often told. House herself says the rest of her survivor group is married, and she is a single mom.

“I am currently dating,” said House with a small smile. “Let's just say that.”

House admits that it was “a hard decision to make.”

“I had been dating before I found out I had cancer,” said House.

“Cancer shouldn’t stop you from doing anything.”

Plus, this mother of two sons has a new perspective on the whole “dating” thing.

“I've just been through the hardest thing I've ever faced by myself,” said House. “It doesn't scare me to be alone for the rest of my life now because I just did this without somebody walking beside me.”

House finishes a strong smile and laugh: “So bring it.”

