Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History takes blast to the past

The Brazos Calley Museum of Natural History held its 14th annual Boonville Days festival.

Each year local community members come together to help share a little bit of Texas history with residents.

They had a variety of vendors with everything from hand made woodworkings to chuckwaggon cook-offs.

Deborah Cowman, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History says it takes a lot of moving parts to pull the festival off, and it wouldn't happen without the support of the community.

“A lot of the folks that are out here they’re not professionals, they’re hobbyists, they really care about our history and they come out and volunteer their time to help showcase what Brazos Valley used to be like back in the 19th century," said Cowman.

If you happened to miss the event this year, Cowman says not to be worried, they already have next year's Boonville Days scheduled for October 3, 2020