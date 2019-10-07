Domino's Pizza and CSFD serve pizza and safety lesson

Monday, Domino’s in College Station teamed up with the College Station Fire Department to promote fire safety.

Customers were randomly selected to get a surprise visit from the fire department and had their smoke alarms put to the test.

If the smoke alarms were working, the customer got their pizza for free. If their alarms weren’t working or they didn’t have any, the fire officials installed alarms or replaced the batteries.

Polina Rouland was one of the customers who had the best of both worlds.

She got her pizza for free because the smoke alarm she did have was working. What she didn’t know is that every bedroom should also have an alarm in it.

“Unfortunately, we were not aware that we have to have fire alarms in every bedroom as well as on the outside of the bedroom,” said Rouland.

College Station Fire Department says having smoke alarms in your house can save your life, giving you enough time to escape from the fire safely. They also say if you’re unable to reach your smoke alarms to check them, you can always call the department for help.

