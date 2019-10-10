The fallout of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria

The Turkish military is pounding border areas in northern Syria by air and on the ground during the second day of its massive invasion.

Photo: Nicole Paese / US Army

This unrest in the Middle East is triggered by the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. The Kurds have been a key U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS, but Turkey considers them terrorists.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to withdraw troops, saying he’s trying to “end the endless wars.” However, top military advisors and top members of the president’s own Republican Party have been speaking out against the move to withdraw troops.

Erin Snider is a professor and researcher on the Middle East region and U.S. foreign policy at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service. She joined First News at Four to discuss the international implications. Also on First News at Four was Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, discussing the national political implications of the situation.

