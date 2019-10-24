Why leaders from another country are asking local firefighters for help

Directors of TEEX, Texas A&M Forest Service, and the governor of Luxembourg, Belgium, met in Aggieland Thursday to learn more about how to control forest fires in the province.

"We are hosting the Belgium, Luxembourg governor here to talk about emergency response fire schools and how we do it in Texas," said Texas A&M Forest Service Director Tom Boggus.

An outbreak of forest fires in the province led to the governor reaching out to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Texas A&M and Belgians made a connection 15 years ago, but today it expanded.

They signed an agreement today, making their working partnership official. The partnership will exchange experience and information regarding public emergency response to wildland fires.

"I'm here to see all the procedures, all the courses that they organize for all the firefighters in Texas," said Governor Olivier Schmitz.

Choosing Texas A&M to train them was not a difficult choice.

"It's because they are the best," said Governor Schmitz.

Although the Belgians did look at the Forest Service's equipment, which will be similar to their future equipment, that was not their favorite part.

"What they really liked about ours is the training, the coordination, and the volunteer partnership we have across the state and nation," said Boggus.

The Texas A&M Forest Service's efficiency, tactics, and expertise are not only recognized nationally but all around the world.

"This was the first meeting we had," said Texas A&M Forest Service Associate Director Mark Stanford. "What I think will happen is we'll see a relationship develop between our agency and their emergency responders to help them better prepare for wildland fires."

The partnership between TEEX, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Luxembourg will only continue to grow from here.