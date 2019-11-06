Bush Library hosting free admission days in November

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has several events happening in November.

Admission to the library is free to veterans and active-duty military members on November 11 for Veterans Day during museum hours.

There will be a special book signing on Saturday, November 16 with former first granddaughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. Jenna and Barbara will be signing copies of their book, Sisters First, beginning at 10 a.m. Books will also be available for purchase. You must RSVP at the library's website that is located in the Related Links section.

In honor of the anniversary of the passing of President George H.W. Bush, the library will have free admission on November 30 during museum hours.