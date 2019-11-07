Local lung cancer survivor shares story to help others

Gary Moore is the owner of Scripture Haven in Post Oak Mall in College Station.

He and his wife have owned the book store for nearly 40 years and have been married for more than 50.

“We were babies when we got married,” said Linda Moore “We’ve had good times along with trial. I’m not going to tell you it’s been a bed of roses because it hasn’t.”

Their latest trial, finding out that Gary was battling stage four cancer. He asked his doctor what would happen if he didn’t do chemotherapy.

“He said I’ll give you four months, and we’ll arrange with hospices and I’ll try to make you as comfortable as possible,” said Moore.

It wasn’t easy for him to say yes to chemotherapy, but he says he finally gave in.

"This cancer was eating me up and just totally draining me,” said Moore.

After three months of chemotherapy, Moore went into remission in April. Dr. Erin Fleener with CHI St. Joseph Health Cancer Center says she couldn’t be more pleased with his results.

"Chemotherapy with immunotherapy combined and that's really what knocked everything back and what really got him into remission,” said Fleener.

Moore says he owes his life to the doctors CHI St. Joseph Health.

"I feel better than I've ever felt I think, maybe in my whole life,” said Moore “I'm so glad my doctors were persistent enough with me to actually get me to do this because otherwise, I wouldn't be here. I would have long died."

Fleener says being able to help patients like Moore is why she does this job.

“It was the unique experience to tangibly watch somebody be sick from cancer, to treat them, have the treatment not harm them, and make them better. And have them come in every three weeks and say, 'Thank you so much. You saved my life.' It’s the best job on the planet,” said Fleener.

Moore says he wants to share his story with others to show his appreciation for his doctors and his second chance at life.

“I’ve been given this opportunity, and I want to use it. I want to use it to help other people, other patients that are scared and sitting in the situation that might be afraid. Man don’t be afraid. Come on in,” said Moore.

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Fleener says many people don’t know that lung cancer claims more lives than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined.

She says those who have smoked for 20 years or more have a higher risk of developing lung cancer and should talk with their doctor about getting annual CT scans before it’s too late.

