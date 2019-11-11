Cornerstone Christian Academy hosting annual Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Auction

If you're feeling hungry for a Thanksgiving meal and also want to help out some area students, the Brazos Valley Cornerstone Christian Academy would like to serve you.

The school is holding its annual Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Auction to raise money for scholarships, curriculum, and operating expenses.

At this feast, they offer a traditional turkey dinner and a short presentation from the children followed by a dessert auction.

They also auction off a few other art items including a few professional paintings and photography items and often a hand-made quilt.

The Thanksgiving Feast is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 at A&M Church of Christ

Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $10 for college students and kids are $5. If you would like tickets, please call the school at 979-694-8200. There will be some tickets available at the door but they could be sold out so it is best to buy early.