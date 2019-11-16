Bryan man arrested for indecent exposure at Bryan library

A Bryan man was arrested Friday after pleasuring himself at a local library.

According to police, a librarian at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan noticed Christopher Beal walking around with his pants down. Shortly after she called the police, another library employee found Beal in a chair with his underwear pulled down gratifying himself to a magazine.

Police showed up shortly after, caught him in the act and arrested him for indecent exposure.

According to the police report, Beal has a history of public indecency, specifically in downtown Bryan.