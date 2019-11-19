Aggies honor the legacy of Bonfire at Memorial

Thousands took time Monday to visit the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial. It was an emotional day with Aggies across the world as they paused to reflect and remember what happened 20 years ago when the stack fell.

From 2:42 a.m. to well beyond sunset Monday, thousands paid a visit to the Bonfire Memorial to step into the portals honoring the 12 Aggies who were killed two decades ago.

For some Aggies, it was their first time visiting the memorial, but for Madison Majewski, a third-generation Aggie, it's an annual occurrence.

"It's really special to see who these people were. You get to put a story to the face and its not just a name anymore," said Majewski

Majewski and a couple of thousand others participated in the Bonfire Memorial ceremony that took place at 2:42 a.m. Monday morning, but she came back later in the evening by herself to reflect and remember.

"You can hear their names be called at the ceremony, or you can read about who they are, or see their name, but you truly get to know who these people were and who they were to their friends and their family and to the Aggie family when you read through their portals and everything their families have shared with us about them," said Majewski.

Andrea Coats, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999, traveled from San Antonio with her family so she could teach her daughters about Bonfire.

"It's important for them to understand tradition and it's also important for them to understand just how precious life actually is. It's also teaching me you need to take time and stop and really think about what's important in life and make time for those things," said Coats.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years but we just need to remember them and remember the sacrifice they made when they were trying to build Bonfire," said Majewski