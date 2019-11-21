Things to know about Bryan's Blue Duck Scooters

The City of Bryan has a new way to get around town on two wheels.

On November 15, the city debuted 100 Blue Duck Scooters as part of a new transportation program.

The Scooters will be here six months as a trial period and will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The typical rate is $1 to unlock them and 25 cents for each minute. There are discounts available for students, low income, active military, and veterans.

The scooters can be rented with a phone-based app and can go up to 15 miles-an-hour.

Users will also have to be 18 or older and observe the same laws as motor vehicle drivers. The city says that you can ride on roads that are under 35 miles per hour, and stay in bike lanes, on the street or on shared-use paths. Please do not ride on sidewalks.

Only one person is allowed per scooter. The city encourages everyone to wear a helmet while riding, and people who are under 21 must, by law, wear one. Blue Duck Scooters is providing free helmets to those who request one.

There is also a Geofence which only lets them run in certain areas of Bryan. You are asked to park in preferred parking areas, or "landing zones," which are established in areas where it is safe to park scooters after riding. Riders should never block ADA ramps or sidewalks with a parked scooter.

Report inappropriately placed scooters by calling (281) 520 - 6787 or by submitting a support request on Blue Duck's website or in their app. The city's agreement with Blue Duck stipulates that the company will respond quickly, and the company has indicated they are relocating scooters approximately three times per day.

For more information, visit the Related Links section.

