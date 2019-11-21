Rep. Bill Flores rides Air Force One with President Trump during Texas factory trip

Rep. Bill Flores took a trip back home to Texas in Air Force One during President Trump's visit to a factory in his district.

President Donald Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin with Apple CEO Tim Cook, left. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

"For a person who grew up in a small town in the Texas panhandle, it was a remarkable experience." Rep. Flores said.

Flores said he was impressed with how the president made himself accessible throughout the trip, allowing them to visit his office on the plane. Rep. Flores said they were able to watch the impeachment hearings with the president as well.

Trump traveled to tour a factory in Austin, Texas alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook. The plant was a contracted producer of desktop Mac Pro computers. President Trump and Tim Cook both made remarks about the strength of the American economy that the visit proved, according to Rep. Flores.

"They're getting ready to build another 3 million square feet of space in Austin, also in District 17," Flores said. "And hire thousands of new Apple employees to continue their footprint in Texas. It just shows you how strong the economy is."

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.