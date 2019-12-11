A&M political economist: China tariffs not yet having large effect on holiday toy market

A Texas A&M economist is hopeful that the trade war with China won't affect your Christmas too much here in the Brazos Valley.

MGN Image

President Donald Trump's next round of tariffs on billions in Chinese goods is set to go into effect this weekend, but there is talk of an eleventh-hour deal that could delay those tariffs.

One of the targeted tariffs is on toys made in China, but on First News at Four, Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service political economist Raymond Robertson says he doesn't see your Christmas toy-shopping being affected too much.

"The toy tariffs were particularly harmful coming up on Christmas,” said Robertson. “Consumers have been seeing rising prices a little bit on stores on those specific goods, but, because the economy is doing so well, we don't see a widespread price inflation. That's why customers are still feeling really comfortable."

