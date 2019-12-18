Controversial puppy store inside Post Oak Mall now closed

College Station resident Riley Peterson says is seeking justice for her puppy Kona.

She claims Kona died from a deadly virus a month after buying her from Puppy Station inside Post Oak Mall.

“I feel like the way that she went, it wasn’t right,” said Peterson.

Peterson says the store owner, Thomas Lindsey, sold her a sick puppy and wouldn’t give her a refund. As a result, Peterson filed and won a lawsuit against Lindsey. He’s been ordered to pay her nearly $1,300.

Since the ruling, Puppy Station has been closed. Its sign, kennels, and puppies are gone. It is unclear whether the store closing is a result of the lawsuit. We reached out to Lindsey for comment but were unsuccessful.

Animal activist Judy LeUnes says this case has sparked a fire among the local pet owner community.

“We want to see this through to the end. Now that the store's closed, making sure another one doesn’t open in this community,” said LeUnes.

LeUnes says she will lobby for local leaders to create an ordinance that puts restrictions on animals being sold in stores.

“Unless they are associated with a well-establish and non-profit rescue group in good standing,” said LeUnes.

Peterson says she’s not sure why the store closed but she’s happy it is.

“The beginning was to get justice for Kona and I feel like I’ve achieved that. For now no one else has to feel the way I felt,” said Peterson.

