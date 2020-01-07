Rhule named head coach of Carolina Panthers

KWTX learned Tuesday morning that Matt Rhule has been named the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule becomes the fifth head coach in team history.

One source tells KWTX, Rhule's agreement with the Panthers was partially tied to a role in the search for a new General Manager.

Carolina still has Marty Hurney under contract in that role.

However, Reports out of Charlotte have had Hurney’s future with the organization in doubt since season’s end.

The Panthers interviewed the 44-year-old Rhule yesterday.

The New York native was scheduled to interview with the New York Giants in New Jersey today.

Rhule has a college head coaching record of 47-42; engineering successful turnarounds at both Temple and in Waco at Baylor.

He is the first head coach hired under new Panthers owner David Tepper.

The hire would indicate Rhule will also be able to have the last word on his coaching staff.

One year ago, the former Baylor coach and the New York Jets were unable to agree on how he would assemble his assistant coaches if he was hired by the organization.