Health officials investigating possible case of coronavirus involving Baylor student who traveled to China

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is currently monitoring a suspected case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) involving a Baylor University student who traveled to China this year.

Testing for the virus was conducted on January 23, 2020 and samples were sent to the CDC.

Health officials are awaiting results.

The Health District is already working with Baylor University, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and our local health care providers to take immediate action according to the best practices outlined by the CDC and to provide a coordinated response.

While the risk to the general public is low, the Health District is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive.

The patient is doing well with minimal symptoms. The patient has been asked to self-isolate. Baylor University is working with the patient to ensure that needs are being met during this self-isolation period.

As a precaution, anyone with the respiratory symptoms who were in Wuhan on or after December 1, 2019 and has onset of illness within two weeks of leaving, should seek medical attention. Make sure to contact the healthcare provider’s office before going to the medical center to receive proper infection control instructions.