Weinermobile runs afoul of the law in Wisconsin

It's something you don't see every day: The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile pulled over by authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said it gave the driver a verbal warning for failure to follow the state’s Move Over Law.

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move out of the lane or slow down when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road.

"One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road," the post says. "Each year hundreds of these hard-working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways."

It wasn’t immediately known how hard of a grilling the deputy gave the driver of the Weinermobile before letting him go on his way.

