Waco police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a 56-year-old woman last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Susan Devido may be driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, police said.

On Thursday she traveled to Temple and to the Jonesboro area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.