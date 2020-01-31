$5,000 Reward: Alleged child trafficker wanted in Texas

Crime Stoppers of Texas is asking the public for help locating a Houston-area man wanted on child trafficking charges.

Willie James Brumfield, 20, was recently added to the "Texas 10 Most Wanted" fugitive list by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Online records show Brumfield is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Brumfield has been wanted since March 2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

