Missing Texas teen 'could be in dangerous situation,' police say

Police in Waxahachie, Texas are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who could possibly in central or north Texas.

Angelina Church, 14, was last seen around midnight on Tuesday, January 28th.

She is 5'6" tall, weighs about 165 pounds, has blue-green eyes, with curly blonde hair. S

Church was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with a red cross on the front.

She was also wearing torn black jeans, black Converse shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

The Waxahachie Police Department said in a press release "could be in a very dangerous situation."

Anyone with information on Church's whereabouts is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400 or 911.

