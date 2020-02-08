BREAKING: Congressman Bill Flores endorses Renee Swann as successor to District 17 seat

In a press conference held Saturday morning, Representative Bill Flores announced his endorsement of Republican candidate Renee Swann.

Swann, a co-owner of the Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas in Waco, is one of the 11 Republican candidates running for Flores' Congressional District 17th.

The decision of Republican Congressman Bill Flores not to seek a sixth term triggered the largest flood of candidate filings in the 16-year history of the 17th Congressional District, which was drawn during a contentious remap following the 2000 census and stretches between Waco and Bryan-College Station.