Bryan High School starting new tradition with 'Music Signing Day'

National Signing Day is the day when high school athletes beginning making commitments to the college they will attend.

Friday, Bryan High School held a signing day dedicated to students in the Fine Arts Department.

Jenna Mowad will attend Blinn College and Skye Faldyn will attend Sam Houston State University to pursue music education.

Alex Medlock says nearly 200 students participate in the choir program but few decide to make it a career.

“A small percentage end up going on to major in music and so that was one of the reasons we wanted to start this tradition because it's not super common,” said Medlock. “We wanted to highlight those who have chosen to use their love for music as a part of their career and their passion.”

